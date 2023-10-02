FIBER FUN IN THE ‘SIP: Hundreds flock to Vicksburg for fiber festival

Published 11:08 am Monday, October 2, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip festival, hosted by JEMS Luxe Fibers and Agape Knits owners Judy Busby and Emily Wolfe, drew hundreds of fiber artists and enthusiasts to the Vicksburg Convention Center over the weekend.

With vendors traveling from as far as Northwest Arkansas and Missouri, the event showcased small businesses dedicated to fiber arts. Classes were hosted on techniques including drop spindle, lace knitting and everything in between.

Busby also confirmed an upcoming change for the festival. Beginning in 2025, she said, the festival will be held in February instead of its usual October date.

