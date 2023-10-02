FIBER FUN IN THE ‘SIP: Hundreds flock to Vicksburg for fiber festival
Published 11:08 am Monday, October 2, 2023
JEMS Luxe Fibers, a Vicksburg-based luxury hand-dyed yarn seller, showcased its wide variety of yarn weights, colors and styles at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
One of JEMS Luxe Fibers' best-selling items is its mini sets, a sampling of multicolored yarns designed for knitting projects. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post_
Mary Toon, of Arlington, Texas-based Butterfly Girl Designs, spins silk into a custom-variegated yarn at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Hand-dyed and hand-wound merino wool yarn at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Ewe 2 Yarn's display at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Ewe 2 Yarn, of Waxahachie, Texas, showcased a variety of hand-dyed merino wool yarns, swatches and finished projects at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
In addition to yarn and knitting vendors, weavers were also present at the 2023 Fiber Fun in the 'Sip festival. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
The annual Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip festival, hosted by JEMS Luxe Fibers and Agape Knits owners Judy Busby and Emily Wolfe, drew hundreds of fiber artists and enthusiasts to the Vicksburg Convention Center over the weekend.
With vendors traveling from as far as Northwest Arkansas and Missouri, the event showcased small businesses dedicated to fiber arts. Classes were hosted on techniques including drop spindle, lace knitting and everything in between.
Busby also confirmed an upcoming change for the festival. Beginning in 2025, she said, the festival will be held in February instead of its usual October date.