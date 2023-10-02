Portion of Halls Ferry Road to be closed Tuesday morning

Published 11:32 am Monday, October 2, 2023

By John Surratt

Halls Ferry Road, between Cane Ridge Road and Hawkins United Methodist Church, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure will allow Vicksburg Street Department employees to remove a tree, according to information from the city Public Works Department.

 

