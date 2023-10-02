Vote now in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 11:00 am Monday, October 2, 2023

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are Jase Jung (Porter’s Chapel football), Tabreia Davis (Warren Central volleyball), Shaniyah Walker (Vicksburg High cross country) and Jon Daniel Busby (St. Aloysius swimming).

Jung, a junior running back and defensive back for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team, scored four touchdowns in a 58-16 victory against Hillcrest Christian on Sept. 29.

Davis, a senior on Warren Central’s volleyball team, served a total of 11 aces in two Region 2-6A wins over Columbus and Vicksburg High last week.

Walker, a senior for Vicksburg High’s cross country team, finished seventh out of 94 runners at the JPS Challenge Series Meet 3 on Sept. 28.

Busby, a senior with St. Aloysius’ swim team, finished his high school career by winning two state championships and two silver medals at the MAIS Overall Swim Meet on Sept. 27.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!

