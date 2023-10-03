American Cruise Lines, Viking OK to dock at LeTourneau due to Mississippi River levels Published 10:30 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Two of Vicksburg’s cruise boat lines will dock in alternate locations as Mississippi River levels continue to drop.

During Monday’s meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved contracts with American Cruise Lines and Viking for alternate docking locations at LeTourneau Landing. The Mississippi River was 0.51 feet as of 10 a.m. Monday, and according to the National Weather Service River Forecast Center, the river will reach 0.1 feet by Oct. 19 and remain at that level through Oct. 30.

While the docking location for the boats is different, American Cruise Lines is not anticipating any difference in offerings for passengers.

“American Cruise Lines is very grateful for the alternate landing at LeTourneau,” said Public Relations Manager Alexa Paolella. “We were successfully able to use that location last year when Mississippi River water levels were low, and we appreciate the access this season as well.

“All American’s riverboats offer dedicated shoreside cruise coaches, and we are able to continue operating according to schedule with minor adjustments,” she added. “Our guests will still experience their planned shore excursions and visits to the Mississippi towns along their regularly scheduled itineraries, including Vicksburg.”

Viking did not respond to a request for comment.

To use LeTourneau Landing, cruise boat companies must construct a temporary landing dock and/or pathway in accordance with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations. The temporary landing sites may only be used to load and unload passengers, supplies, equipment and other related purchases.

The terms of the contract went into effect Sept. 25 and remain in effect as needed through Jan. 23, 2024.

The Board of Supervisors approved the contract in a unanimous vote.