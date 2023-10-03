Angela Holloway Marcus Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Angela Holloway Marcus, 58, of Jackson, MS, died Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Menelle Holloway, her father, James Howard Holloway and sister, Deborah Holloway.

She’s survived by her husband, Miles Marcus, two sons, Sam and Patrick, three sisters, Joanne Fordham (Mike Adkins), Sherry Benyola (Tony), Patricia Prim (Randy) and a brother, Thomas Sanders (Peggy).

Email newsletter signup

Marcus is a native of Tracy, Calif. She earned a degree in journalism at Ole Miss and worked at numerous newspapers, including the Oxford Eagle and Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

She most recently worked as a fact-checker for a Wall Street pharmaceutical marketing firm. Marcus was a member of Fondren Presbyterian Church, where a memorial will be held at a later date.