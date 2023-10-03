Charlene Allen

Funeral services for Charlene Allen, 70, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7,  at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will be held at Jenkins Memorial Cemetery, Glen Allan. The Rev. Larry White will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Allen died on Sept. 26,  in Greenville, MS.

