Eugene Franklin Lamb Published 9:42 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Eugene Franklin Lamb passed away on Wednesday, September 27, at the age of 92, in Madison, MS. Franklin was known as “Friendly Frank”.

He loved golf, yard work, and times at the beach with his wife Elsie. He was a very animated person and a true thespian. He loved meeting people.

He had a special love for literature and poetry memorized from his days at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, TN. He attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston, LA.

Email newsletter signup

He was Vice President of the Student Body and a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, one of the most prestigious honor societies in the United States.

Franklin joined the United States Navy from 1953 to 1955 as a commissioned officer in the Navy Supply Corps. He served in Japan during the Korean War as an aviation supply officer.

On August 3, 1956, he married Elsie Jean Fallot of Memphis, TN. He often told the story, “Mom asked me if I wanted to get married. I said, ‘Yes.’ The next thing I knew I was in the paper. I meant ‘yes, someday to somebody!’”

They were married for 67 years. His work career with International Paper Company was in Springhill, LA; Georgetown, SC; Vicksburg, MS and Mobile, AL. He traveled internationally with International Paper, as well. He retired to Daphne, AL, in 1991. He and Elsie traveled the world with Baldwin Senior Travelers.

Franklin was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Daphne, AL. He served on the Daphne Sign Ordinance Committee for years after retirement.

He lived out his final days in Ridgeland, MS near his son, Jeff.

Franklin is preceded in death by his parents; Carl Lamar Lamb and Susie Florence Hill Lamb of Memphis, TN; his siblings, Charlotte Lamb Vantreese, Mary Sue Woodward, and Harvey Lamar Lamb; daughter, Lisa Marie Lamb Shivers, and grandson, Ethan Scheller Lamb.

He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie Fallot Lamb; children, Jeffrey Fallot Lamb (Lisa) of Jackson, MS; Russell Hill Lamb (Julie) of Shaker Heights, OH; grandchildren, Matthew Collins Shivers of Denver, CO; Stewart Fallot Lamb (Sarah) of Indianola, MS; Louise McGinnis Lamb Adams (Murry) of Greenwood, MS; Camille Lena Hansen Lamb, and Dylan Hill Hansen Lamb of Shaker Heights, OH; great-grandchildren, Katherine Louise Lamb, Witten Ethan Adams, Elsie Atkins Adams, Jack Scheller Lamb and Aubrey Thomas Adams; and special friends, the Boos Family of Daphne, AL, Tommy and Sharon Cain of Wedowee, AL, Charlene Bagwell of Silverhill, AL and Marianne Gingras of Fairhope, AL as well as the members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8271 Whispering Pines Road, Daphne, AL, at 11 a.m. Pastor Rich Mueller officiating. There will be a time of visitation following the service at the church.

Franklin took great pride in his involvement in the building of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. To honor his legacy and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Building Fund of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Donations can be made on the church’s website at https://www.holytrinitydaphne.org or sent to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,8271 Whispering Pines Road, Daphne, AL 36526.

Expressions of condolences for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, Daphne, AL, is assisting the family.