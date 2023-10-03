Linda E. Christian Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Linda Ellen (Bonham) Christian, age 82, passed away on Oct. 2, at home in Vicksburg, as a result of Liver Cancer.

Linda was the only daughter of Robert Henry Bonham, Sr, a Navy World War II Veteran and Geraldine (Rowe) Bonham, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Linda was also preceded in death by an older brother Robert Henry Bonham, Jr., killed in a vehicle accident while serving in the U.S. Air Force in France.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jimmie I. Christian, daughter, Tracy Trichell (husband Tommy) and son Scott Durand Christian, all of Vicksburg.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Alexandra Ellen Trichell (spouse Donald Keith Rice Jr.); Kimberlynn Marie Christian, twin grandsons, William James Trichell and Thomas Christian Trichell and grandson Kelly Durand Christian, all of Vicksburg, and great-grandchildren Savannah Dixie-Jean Rice, Donald Keith Rice III and Bellamy Ellen Rice.

Linda was born on Dec. 2, 1940, in Miami, Dade County, Florida. She helped her parents who owned and operated the Snapper Point Fishing Camp near Cutler Ridge, Florida.

Linda graduated from South Dade High School in Homestead Florida in 1959 and immediately went to work for the First National Bank of Homestead and was working there when she met and married her U.S. Air Force husband Jim. She accompanied him throughout a 22-plus year career where their overseas assignments took them to Spain, Italy and stateside assignments to North Dakota, Texas and Florida.

Linda and her family then relocated to Vicksburg upon Jim’s retirement from the Air Force, where he took employment with the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station and Linda with the First National Bank of Vicksburg.

While employed at the bank she was very active in community affairs as a member of the Vicksburg Professional Women’s Association; served as treasurer of the Vicksburg Chapter of the Lions Club and worked as a United Way volunteer and the annual Run Thru History.

Linda loved gardening and flowers. She was a Master Gardener and was very active in the Openwood Garden Club and served as its President on several occasions and other officer positions and remained a member throughout her life. She also belonged to the Morning Gardner’s Garden Club. She also served a term as the treasurer for the Garden Clubs for the state of Mississippi.

Her lawn, front patio and fence line were always bright with beautiful flowers and plants. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Bunko and Sequence.

She also loved to read and was a participating member of two Book Clubs until her health curtailed this activity and slowed her down considerably.

Linda had a very distinguished ancestral history as her great grandfather, Randolph Rowe, was killed in the Battle of the Wilderness near Petersburg, VA in May of 1863. Her great-great-great-grandparents fought in the American Revolutionary War and she was a member of the Ashmead Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Linda loved her family and loved life. While working at the local bank she met and made friends with numerous Vicksburger’s whose friendship she dearly cherished.

She and her husband Jim along with their Yorkies traveled extensively throughout the eastern part of the United States in their motor home and loved water sports they were able to part take in at their retreat on Lake Bruin near St Joseph Louisiana.

Linda was initially a member of Trinity Baptist Church but later converted to Catholicism and joined St Michael’s Catholic Church of Vicksburg.

Linda was a good wife, mother, grandmother, a good Christian, and a good friend to all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home 5000 Indiana Ave. Vicksburg from 9-10:30 a.m. then a Mass will be held at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 100 Saint Michael Place, Vicksburg at 11 a.m. followed by a grave side service at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery 191 Highway 80 Vicksburg.