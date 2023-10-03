Southern Living Magazine features ‘Best things to do in Vicksburg’ Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Southern Living Magazine shared an online article Tuesday highlighting the best ways for tourists and locals to experience Vicksburg.

The article, published on southernliving.com, features a variety of activities, dining and lodging options available to visitors to the River City, and is thanks in part to a partnership with Visit Vicksburg.

“We are so excited to have this feature on Vicksburg in the online edition of Southern Living,” said Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director of Visit Vicksburg. “Southern Living’s readers are looking for the ultimate insider’s guide to Southern culture, recipes, travel and events, which is a great audience for Vicksburg.

“Earned media is such a great tactic for promoting travel,” Strickland added. “Utilizing our ARPA funds has allowed us to secure a wonderful public relations company to help us pitch Vicksburg’s experiences to many publications throughout the country. We are happy to see a well-known publication like Southern Living featuring Vicksburg as a must-see destination.”

One of the local historic sites featured in the article is the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum, located at 1107 Washington St.

“We’re very excited to be included and we’re glad that Southern Living came to Vicksburg and is promoting us,” said Nancy Bell, Executive Director of the museum.

Other sites featured in the article include the Blues Trail markers, Vicksburg’s historic tour homes, the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, the Attic Gallery and the H.C. Porter Gallery.

Several local restaurants were also included in the article, including historic Walnut Hills and its customer-favorite coconut cream pie.

“I’m happy that Vicksburg gets a little bit of the limelight,” Walnut Hills owner Joyce Clingan said. “It’s well-deserved, and from some people who work hard to put our city out front.”

“Thanks to Laura Beth Strickland for the hard work you do every day in promoting Vicksburg,” said Sally Bullard, owner of Main Street Marketplace.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. praised Visit Vicksburg for its initiative in promoting the city through a platform like Southern Living.

“We’re finally getting on the map,” Flaggs said. “I commend Laura Beth and Visit Vicksburg for using their ARPA money in a responsible way. This will no doubt put more eyes on the city of Vicksburg.”

Click here to read the Southern Living article.