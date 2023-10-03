Updated COVID-19 vaccines now available through Mississippi State Department of Health

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024 are available now, and locations currently offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine can be found on vaccines.gov.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommends the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines for all individuals 6 months of age and older. Dosing recommendations vary by age, but healthy individuals 12 and older are recommended to get a single dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine regardless of previous vaccination status.

According to MSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor, getting the flu vaccine is also important this time of year.

“Vaccines provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, or death from respiratory viruses like COVID-19 and influenza,” Taylor said. “It’s best to get vaccinated before transmission increases to make sure you are protected.”

MSDH began offering the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for the uninsured and underinsured through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Bridge Access program for adults and the Vaccines for Children program on Oct. 3. Underinsured individuals are those who have types of insurance that do not cover the cost of the vaccine.

These individuals can call 855-767-0170 to schedule an appointment. Individuals with health insurance should locate COVID-19 vaccine providers using vaccines.gov.

For more information on county health department locations and services, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

