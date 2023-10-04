Letter to the Editor: Bring the USS Vicksburg home to its namesake Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Dear Editor,

I’m a retired Navy Veteran who recently moved to Vicksburg from Northern California. My family and I love it here.

My reason for writing is the USS Vicksburg that is languishing in a Norfolk, Virginia, shipyard and probably will be retired in lieu of extensive and continuing upgrades. Named after Vicksburg, it’s a Ticonderoga class cruiser with an interesting history.

If not reintroduced to the fleet, and it looks shaky at best, the USS Vicksburg would be a fine addition to the downtown wharf. It can probably be had for a song and would be a welcome asset to both local tourism and historical pride.

The freshwater mooring is much more beneficial than salt water for longevity and maintenance also. It would provide an additional and much-needed income stream in addition to jobs.

It would grow our tourism footprint and add beauty to the waterfront. Just an idea that I think is well worth looking into.

Sincerely,

Mark Elliot

Vicksburg, Miss.