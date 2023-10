Vicksburg shines bright: Locals named Miss Mississippi State University, First Alternate. Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Morgan Nelson, a senior in biological sciences/pre-med major from Vicksburg, was crowned 2023’s Miss Mississippi State University on Sept. 28 at Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium. Miss Mississippi State University 2022 Anna Katherine Thompson, a senior communication/public relations major from Ruston, La., passed the crown to Nelson at the event.

Sarah Randolph, a Vicksburg resident, was named first alternate. Randolph is a junior at Mississippi State majoring in biological sciences/pre-dental.

Miss Mississippi State University is a preliminary for the Miss Mississippi Pageant that will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center in June 2024.

