Warren Central freshmen advance to Little Six football championship game

Published 5:26 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

One of the keys to Warren Central’s long-term success in football has been building a culture of winning. It’s got a chance to add another brick to that solid organizational structure.

Warren Central’s ninth-grade team clinched the Little Six Conference West Division championship and will play for the overall league title next week against Brandon.

It’s the first time since the Little Six split into two divisions in 2019 that Warren Central’s freshmen have won their division. Beating Brandon would give the program its first ninth-grade championship since 2007. It has finished second in the league four times in the past 15 years.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Little Six is a 10-team junior high league comprised of teams in and around the Jackson Metro area.

“We try to take every part of our program and build it to be successful, and this is huge for us,” Warren Central ninth-grade head coach Matt Williams said. “It gets our kids used to playing in big-time games and it builds that culture at every level.”

Warren Central finished the regular season with a 4-2 record after defeating Vicksburg 16-6 on Tuesday. K.J. Wynn scored two touchdowns and two two-point conversions for the Vikings.

Warren Central’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams also beat Vicksburg, 21-0 and 36-0 respectively.

The ninth-grade team will play one more game, Oct. 10 at Brandon in the Little Six championship game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

“One of the things (varsity head coach Josh) Morgan always says is that if you keep winning, each game is bigger than the last one. We won our side, so this game is bigger than the last one,” Williams said. “Being able to say we’re playing for a championship is always a good thing.”

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Warren Central’s Davis wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Porter’s Chapel, Sharkey-Issaquena clash in battle of unbeaten teams

Five Warren County players picked for football all-star games

Volleyball Roundup: Missy Gators beat Callaway; Lady Vikes set for return to home gym

Print Article