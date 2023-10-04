Warren Central’s Davis wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Tabreia Davis served up two victories for Warren Central’s volleyball team, and her supporters served her The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Davis, a senior on Warren Central’s volleyball team, received 551 of the 1,356 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to win this week’s award.

Vicksburg High cross country runner Shaniyah Walker finished second, with 438 votes. St. Aloysius swimmer Jon Daniel Busby was third with 226 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Jase Jung was fourth with 141.

Davis served a total of 11 aces in two Region 2-6A wins over Columbus and Vicksburg High last week. She had seven aces and 12 defensive digs in a 3-0 victory over Columbus on Sept. 26, and four aces in a 3-0 win vs. Vicksburg on Sept. 28.

Warren Central will play its regular-season finale vs. Pearl Thursday at 6:45 p.m., in its first match at the school’s renovated gym. A pregame ceremony and pep rally will begin at approximately 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased through GoFan.co.

Fans attending the match should enter Warren Central High School through the entrance adjacent to the football stadium. Signage and security will direct them through the school and to the gym.

Congratulations to Tabreia and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

