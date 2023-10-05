Bond set for Vicksburg mother charged in kidnapping case; father’s bond reduced Published 1:33 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Ronniesha Evans, 26 of Vicksburg, appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court to face kidnapping charges this week after being discharged from a Louisiana hospital.

Evans was charged with two counts of kidnapping and appeared before Judge Penny Lawson on Monday. Evans was also bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $400,000 bond.

Both children were found in a Slidell, La., motel on Sept. 26 and are safe, as is the newborn boy Evans birthed while on the run with the children and their father, Eric Rawlings Jr.

Rawlings had a second appearance in court this week as well. Like Evans, he was charged with two counts of kidnapping on Sept. 28 and given a bond of $400,000. That bond was reduced to $20,000.

Rawlings posted bond on Wednesday.