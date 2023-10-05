Four Vicksburg residents earn degrees from the University of Mississippi Published 9:59 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

More than 900 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2023.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.

Vicksburg had four residents receiving their degrees in August:

Rebecca Boyd, who majored in counselor education and received a Master of Education from the graduate school.

Grace Upshaw, who majored in accountancy and data analytics and received a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics from the graduate school.

Colin Standish, who majored in accountancy and received a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Katherine Waring, who majored in general business and received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Email newsletter signup

“Our August 2023 class of graduates is distinguished by incredible achievements and character,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

August 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2023 Commencement exercises, which were held May 10 through 14. Morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove.