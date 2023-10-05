GIMME THE KIBBEE: St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church is having a Kibbee Sale

Published 9:56 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

PREPARATIONS: Sarah Thomas learns how to make kibbee from Sue Thomas. (File | The Vicksburg Post)

St George Antiochian Orthodox Church is having a Kibbee sale, and the deadline to order is Oct. 8.

To make an order, call the church at 601-636-2483 or email them at stgeorge2709@gmail.com

Order pick-up will be at the church on Saturday, Oct. 21 between 3 and 5 p.m. The church is only selling full pans of Kibbee for $65 (32 pieces per pan).

Make checks payable to St. George.

