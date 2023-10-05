Martin’s at Midtown looking forward to first Thursdays Published 9:53 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

John and Lisa Martin will welcome the Neerly Southern food truck to the Martin’s at Midtown parking lot at the corner of Belmont and Cherry streets Thursday evening.

The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

“After the heatwave and the continuing drought, we finally have a perfect evening for a deck event. Since we love Latin food, we are especially excited to have the Neerly Southern food truck come,” Lisa Martin said. “We will have some interesting beers on hand as well. We will have Crosstown Traffic IPA on tap and Crosstown Vision Board Sour and Parish Pinot Noir Black Currant Sour in cans.

“We are so looking forward to First Thursdays at Martin’s.”