Shine a light on a silent issue: Haven House plans events for Domestic Violence Awareness month

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Warren County Board of Supervisors proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Monday. Pictured are, from left: District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeffery Holland, Haven House outreach coordinator Krystal Hamlin, District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield, District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson, Haven House director Dr. Christine Bridges and District 2 Supervisor William Banks. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

To bring attention to intimate partner violence, Haven House Family Shelter, a local non-profit that provides services and support for domestic violence victims and their children, has scheduled events throughout the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence is not exclusive to any one demographic. It affects people of all races, socioeconomic classes and genders.

On Oct. 21, the annual Domestic Violence Walk will take place at the Vicksburg YMCA. Registration begins at 9:30 and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Haven House Family Shelter outreach coordinator Krystal Hamlin said participants will walk three laps around the YMCA’s walking trail, totaling one mile.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“We will also have the Jackson Hinds mobile crises unit set up as well as Mississippi Shines,” Hamlin said. “The mobile crises unit is going to do rapid HIV testing and the Mississippi Shines will do blood pressure checks.”

On Oct. 19, individuals as well as organizations in the community are encouraged to participate in “Post it Purple.”

Hamlin said all people are encouraged to wear purple during October to signify support.

“This is an effective way to raise awareness of the serious issue of domestic violence in our society, and the devastating effect that it has on victims, survivors and family members,” she said.

Additionally, Hamlin said Haven House is asking all who are wearing purple on that day to post photos on their Facebook page and use the hashtags #PostitPurple and #HHFS. Photos shared during the Domestic Violence Walk with the hashtags will also be highlighted on Haven House’s social media pages as well as in the shelter’s newsletter.

In Mississippi, nearly 40 percent of women and just over 31 percent of men have experienced some form of domestic violence.

Domestic violence is described by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as the willful intimidation, physical assault, sexual assault and or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control. This includes physical violence sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Warren County repairing Halls Ferry bridge; road to be closed for months

Bond set for Vicksburg mother charged in kidnapping case; father’s bond reduced

Vicksburg resident Olivia Scallions makes Hinds Community College Cheer Team

Four Vicksburg residents earn degrees from the University of Mississippi

Print Article