Vicksburg resident Olivia Scallions makes Hinds Community College Cheer Team

Published 10:04 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

2023-2024 Hinds Cheer Team: front, from left, Emma Daniel of Clinton, Madyson Small of Winona, Kaitlyn Hill of Clinton, Brijohnay Knight of Gulfport, Amber Robinson of Clinton, Olivia Scallions of Vicksburg, Kaylan Robinson of Bolton, Hillary Hathcock of Brandon and Katie Beth Holmes of Richland; second row, from left, Troy D. Vance of Long Beach, Jarren Sanford of Florence, Tristin Cruthirds of Gulfport, Elliot Cruthirds, of Gulfport and George Drake of Jackson, (not pictured: Volunteer Coach: Anna Lynn Sills).

Under the direction of Cheer Coach Karlee Nobles, Hinds Community College proudly announces the Fall 2023-24 Hinds Eagles’ Cheer Team: front, from left, Emma Daniel of Clinton, Madyson Small of Winona, Kaitlyn Hill of Clinton, Brijohnay Knight of Gulfport, Amber Robinson of Clinton, Olivia Scallions of Vicksburg, Kaylan Robinson of Bolton, Hillary Hathcock of Brandon and Katie Beth Holmes of Richland; second row, from left, Troy D. Vance of Long Beach, Jarren Sanford of Florence, Tristin Cruthirds of Gulfport, Elliot Cruthird of Gulfport and George Drake of Jackson. (Not pictured: Volunteer Coach Anna Lynn Sills).

