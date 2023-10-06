ANGEL NEEDED: Vicksburg Salvation Army left without distribution site for Angel Tree Published 4:21 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

For years, the Vicksburg Salvation Army has hosted its Angel Tree distribution at Vicksburg Commons, but the outlet mall’s new owners have said, “no more.”

Maj. Jana Torgerson, who runs the Vicksburg Salvation Army outpost, said Friday that this year’s Angel Tree program cannot begin until a new distribution site is secured because the location must be embedded in application forms.

“This is an emergency for us,” Torgerson said. “We can take a smaller space than we’ve had in the past, but it will be a tight squeeze.”

Torgerson said the Salvation Army needs a space that is between 7,000 and 10,000 square feet to accommodate all of the items donated to Angel Tree recipients. Volunteers would sort and distribute the items at the site.

The new owners of Vicksburg Commons, Torgerson said, did not want additional liability on their property and therefore declined the organization’s request to host the distribution site in 2023.

The Salvation Army would need use of the space from Dec. 4 through 16 and would provide its own insurance.