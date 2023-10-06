Lady Vikes open new gym with volleyball victory over Pearl

Warren Central gave its fans a show while showing off its new home.

Calise Henyard had eight kills, Melissa Herrle added six, and the Lady Vikes beat Pearl 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9) on Thursday in their first volleyball match — and the first sporting event — in their renovated gym.

This was the fifth consecutive non-tournament match between Warren Central and Pearl that went to at least four games. The Lady Vikes rallied from a 2-1 hole by winning the last two games.

“It was an exciting night of volleyball. Hard fought win to open the new gym,” Warren Central coach Matthew Gullett said. “I’m really proud of the fight the girls displayed in getting this win. They never gave up and supported each other when they were down.”

Ellie Henderson contributed five kills and five aces for the Lady Vikes (21-11), and Hannah Island had five kills and three blocks on the defensive side. Henyard also had five blocks and five digs on defense.

KeKe McKay had 12 defensive digs.

The match was the regular-season finale for Warren Central. It will go on the road Tuesday to play Center Hill (9-7) in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The match is schedled to begin at 6 p.m.

