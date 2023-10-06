LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to Supper on the ‘Sip participants Published 8:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Dear Editor,

Supper on the ‘Sip 2023 was a great success, and we believe it was one of our best years to date.

We listened to the feedback from the public about the previous year’s events and the concerns that they had. Therefore, we took that feedback into consideration and made those necessary changes for this year. Some of those things were the two different groups and the number of tickets sold. Many people left smiling, full and happy this year.

Email newsletter signup

Thank you to the United Way staff, committee members, volunteers, musicians, artists, restaurants, sponsors, Hinds Community College/VWSD culinary students, the media that captured our memories and the first responders who helped keep us safe for the duration of the event. It wouldn’t be possible without you.

We would like to give a special thank you to the Warren County Bridge Commission for allowing us the opportunity to host such a fabulous event on the Old Mississippi River Bridge and the bridge staff that goes above and beyond for us.

Supper on the ‘Sip Committee members include:

• Ali Hopson: Chair

• Jill Pierce & Susan Upshaw: Restaurant Chairperson

• Stacey Teller: Decorations Chairperson

• Tammy Boolos: Merchandise Chairperson

• Jennifer Grey: Entertainment Chairperson

• Donna Ingram: Logistics Chairperson

• Herman Smith: Bridge Liaison

These committee members work year-round to make sure that we have the best experience. We truly can’t thank them enough for all the hours and hard work they put in each year.

Supper on the ‘Sip is the kick-off to United Way of West Central Mississippi’s campaign season. Therefore, your dollars are impacting the community through our 15 partner agencies by attending Supper on the ‘Sip.

You may now be asking yourself, why should I participate in the campaign?

There are three easy reasons to remember: your money stays in your backyard — your money, your way, and your money is safe and effective. The money raised is given to local non-profit organizations, so you see the direct impact. You can choose to target an organization that is close to your heart, so it’s personal and more meaningful.

Lastly, there are strict state and federal guidelines that UWWCM must adhere to, and community volunteers monitor the effectiveness of those dollars and see where they might be better utilized.

If you have any questions or would love to participate in the campaign, please reach out to Alyssa Lick, Director of Marketing and Resource Development, alyssa@unitedwayvicksburg.org or 601-636-1733.

Sincerely,

The United Way of West Central Mississippi

Vicksburg, Miss.