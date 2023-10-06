Old Post Files: Oct. 6, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mayor J.J. Hayes invited President Calvin Coolidge to a Boll Weevil Convention. • Mrs. Caroline Davidson suffered an eye injury.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Ben Fitz-Hugh won the state women’s golf tournament. • Julia Moore and Luke Koestler were engaged.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Sam W. Rollison died. • Frank Andrews was elected president of the Kiwanis Club.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Perrin J. Griffing announced the birth of their son, Perrin Jr. • Van C. Logue and Shirley Martinez were married.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Julius Susman died. • Police Chief and Mrs. Murray Sills announced the birth of their son, William Lawrence.

50 Years Ago: 1973

A 120-bed nursing home was under construction on Porters Chapel Road. • Jimmy Chaney of Vicksburg was elected chairman of the Young Republicans at Ole Miss.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Ruby W. Carson died. • Jennifer Lynn Smith was 3 today.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The Rev. George Washington Linnear died at the age of 99. • Claiborne County school bus drivers went on strike.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Undersheriff Jeff Riggs returned home from his deployment to Iraq with the National Guard. • Larry Walker rushed for 204 yards in the Warren Central Football team’s victory over Madison Central.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Chad Shealy took over the reins of Vicksburg Warren School District as superintendent. • Porters Chapel Academy senior Kristen Marshall was crowned homecoming queen.