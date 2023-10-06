Vicksburg National Military Park to host partial solar eclipse viewing

Published 10:41 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg National Military Park will host a viewing event for the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 14.

On that day, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in Vicksburg with an approximate 75-percent sun occlusion. Join park rangers outside the Visitor Center to view this amazing natural event. Participants can earn a special Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Badge by completing activities in a Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger booklet.

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided for those participating in the program. The viewing event will be ongoing from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

An entrance pass will not be required to join the viewing event at the Visitor Center. However, an entrance pass will still be required to access the tour road.

Eclipse Timeline:

Begins: 10:31 a.m.

Maximum: 12:02 p.m.

Ends: 1:39 p.m.

Location:

Outside the Visitor Center

Vicksburg National Military Park

3201 Clay St.

Vicksburg, MS 39183

More News

Supervisor Kelle Barfield addresses Vicksburg Lions Club

Suspect at large after shooting at Superior Crab in Vicksburg

Warren County Land Records: Sept. 25 to Oct. 2

Warren County repairing Halls Ferry bridge; road to be closed for months

Print Article