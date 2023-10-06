Vicksburg National Military Park to host partial solar eclipse viewing Published 10:41 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Vicksburg National Military Park will host a viewing event for the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 14.

On that day, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in Vicksburg with an approximate 75-percent sun occlusion. Join park rangers outside the Visitor Center to view this amazing natural event. Participants can earn a special Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Badge by completing activities in a Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger booklet.

Free solar eclipse viewing glasses will be provided for those participating in the program. The viewing event will be ongoing from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

An entrance pass will not be required to join the viewing event at the Visitor Center. However, an entrance pass will still be required to access the tour road.

Eclipse Timeline:

Begins: 10:31 a.m.

Maximum: 12:02 p.m.

Ends: 1:39 p.m.

Location:

Outside the Visitor Center

Vicksburg National Military Park

3201 Clay St.

Vicksburg, MS 39183