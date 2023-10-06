Warren County Land Records: Sept. 25 to Oct. 2

Published 8:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 25 to Oct 2. 

Warranty Deeds:
*Andover Group LLC to Keyes Property I LLC, Lot 2 Part West of Hwy, Cook Place Subdivision.
*B.P. Buford LLC to Chad Michael Buckley and Courtany Danielle Buckley, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Carllene B. MacMillan to John W. Bowen III and Joan W. Bowen, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, and Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Willie Henry Lott Jr. and Tanetra P. Lott to Treston Wayne Cochran, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Billy Leist and Stephanie Leist to D Ross Construction LLC, Part of Section 25 Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Hunter L. Fordice and Sarah R. Fordice, to Brandon Turner, Lots 34, 35, & 36, Shoreline Estates #5 Subdivision.
*JKG LLC to Crissy A. Neal, Lot 24, South Haven Subdivision.
*Lillian Draper Lee and Carolyn Lawson to Mindful Solutions LLC, Lot 26, Vicks Englargement Survey Warren County.
*Sheila K. Ryals McCain, Shelia K. Ryals and John McCain to SPA Enterprises Inc., Lot 41, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey #3.
*Stephen Anthony Taylor and Richard Michael Taylor to John W. Mezick and Michelle M. Mezick, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*James A. Pettitt and Gloria F. Pettitt to Alexander S. Walker and Bridgette N. Walker, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace #1 Subdivision.
*Zohn Williams, Zohn Williams Administrator, Johnny Williams III Estate, to Season Silcox and Hollan Silcox, Lot 33, Ken Karyl Park Enlarged Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:
*John W. Bowen III and Joan W. Bowen to Carllene B. MacMillan, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Brenda L. Brown to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 3, Resurvey and Extension of Lots 35-38 of Skywood #2 Subdivision.
*Granger Brown to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 17, Riverview Subdivision Resurvey.
*Joseph Lamar Brown to Cadence Bank, Lot 103 & 104, Sky Farm Subdivision.
*Bucktail Investments LLC to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 2 East and Part of SW/4 of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
*Freddie J. Kealhofer to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 38, Blakely Subdivision.
*Treston Wayne Cochran to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Duff Green Mansion LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Lots 171-172. Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.
*Colby Scott Yarbrough to Fairway Independent Mortgage Company, Lot 6, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-A.
*Michael J Fedell II and Jaynie A. Fedell to Riverhills Bank, Lot 9 & 10, Chapel Hill Subdivision.
*Jonathan P. Fulgham and Lanore A. Fulgham to Riverhills Bank, SE/4 Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*David Lee Henderson Jr., Keenasha Minor aka Keensasha Henderson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Elizabeth B. Lee and Philip V. Thornton to Riverhills Bank, Lots 3, 4, & 28, Baum Subdivision.
*Magnolia Self-Storage Co. LLC to Renasant Bank, Part of Lots 13 & 16, Magnolia Plantation Subdivision.
*John W. Mezick and Michelle M. Mezick to Townebank Mortgage, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Crissy A. Neal to Loan Depot LLC, Lot 24, South Haven Subdivision.
*Margaret Owensby to Open Mortgage LLC, Lot 4 Maywood Terrace #2 Subdivision.
*Stephanie D. Pierson and Gary D. Pierson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 236 Openwood Plantation #5 Subdivision.
*Travelers Rest Baptist Church to Riverhills Bank, Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Alexander S. Walker and Bridgette N. Walker to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace #1 Subdivision.

Marriage License:
*Montgomery Ellis Smith, 26 of Vicksburg, to Alyssa Michelle Moncrief, 28 of Vicksburg.
*Richard Justin Ellis, 45 of Delhi, La., to Heather Rachel Simmons, 41 of Vicksburg.
*Quinterius Kentrell Anderson, 28 of Jackson, to Quanesia Elias Nelson, 29 of Jackson.
*Nicholas Ryan Powell, 21 of Vicksburg, to Ashlyn Shell Wright, 21 of Vicksburg.
*Jason Eugene Acreman, 53 of Vicksburg, to Peggy Sue Pennington, 52 of Vicksburg.

