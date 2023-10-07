Mississippi roundup: Alcorn wins a homecoming thriller; Delta State and Belhaven remain undefeated Published 10:46 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

LORMAN — Aaron Allen threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tavarious Griffin with 1:42 to play and Geoffrey McKelton had an interception 35 seconds later as Alcorn State pulled out a 25-24 homecoming win over Grambling on Saturday.

Allen led the Braves on a seven-play, 81-yard drive by completing 4 of 5 passes. His touchdown toss over the middle to Griffin came on the only third down he faced. The two-point conversion was no good.

Grambling went deep on a second-down pass from its 40, but McKelton, a redshirt freshman, pulled down a leaping one-handed interception on the Braves’ 30 with 1:07 to play.

Allen was 20-of-31 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Braves (3-3, 2-1). Griffin had two touchdowns, and finished with six receptions for 48 yards.

Allen’s other TD pass went to Anthony Williams and pulled Alcorn State within 21-19 midway through the third quarter before a two-point conversion failed.

Myles Crawley threw for 233 yards and a touchdown for Grambling (3-3, 2-1), but a pick-six by Santonial Rice allowed Alcorn State to take a 13-7 lead in the first quarter.

Jackson State 45, Alabama A&M 30

Jason Brown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half as Jackson State jumped out early and beat Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2 SWAC).

Jackson State (4-2, 2-1) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, with Ahmad Miller’s 38-yard scoring run sandwiched between a pair of Jacobian Morgan short-yardage runs.

Brown’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Fabian McCray and his 5-yarder to Seven McGee helped the Tigers build a 35-7 halftime lead. Brown and McGee connected again with a 15-yard TD early in the fourth.

Brown finished 14-of-26 passing for 202 yards. Irv Mulligan added 115 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Prairie View A&M 31, Mississippi Valley State 12

Trazon Connley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as Prairie View A&M (3-3, 3-1 SWAC) pulled away from winless Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2).

Connley put Prairie View on top for good with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Savage midway through the second quarter. Connor Wisham punched it in from the 2-yard line to make it 17-3 at halftime.

The Delta Devils got a second field goal to start the third quarter, but Connley hit Tre’jon Spiller for a 28-yard touchdown then ran 18 yards for a fourth-quarter score to make it 31-6.

Connley was 11-of-18 passing for 259 yards and carried 11 times for 32 yards. Wisham added 79 rushing yards.

Ty’Jarian Williams completed 18 of 31 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi Valley State, but the Delta Devils managed just 48 yards rushing.

Delta State 49, Valdosta State 25

Kelvin Smith rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, Christian Malloy had 115 yards and one TD, and No. 8 Delta State amassed 417 rushing yards as a team as it defeated No. 19 Valdosta State in a Division II top 25 match-up.

Smith scored on runs of 25 and 37 yards in the first half, with the latter giving Delta State a 21-17 lead with 2:18 left in the second quarter. The Statesmen outscored Valdosta State 35-8 from that point on.

Patrick Shegog completed 8 of 13 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Delta State (6-0, 4-0 Gulf South Conference), and also scored a rushing touchdown.

Valdosta State (5-1, 2-1) quarterback Sammy Edwards rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown, and was 25-of-37 passing for 285 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Belhaven 29, Huntingdon 3

Kolbe Blunt ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns to lead Belhaven (5-0, 3-0 USA South) to a huge win over Huntingdon College (4-2, 2-1).

Huntingdon had a 19-game conference winning streak snapped, and dropped its first league game since 2020.

Blunt scored on a 48-yard run in the first quarter and a 19-yarder in the second as Belhaven jumped to a 22-0 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Tim Johnson ran for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Devin Daniels had 50 yards and a TD. The Blazers finished with 411 rushing yards as a team and averaged 8.6 yards per carry.

Huntingdon had only 202 yards of total offense and was 2-for-11 on third down.

Rhodes College 37, Millsaps 7

Robert Daniel carried the ball 17 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and Evan Reeder threw two touchdown passes to lead Rhodes College (4-2, 2-2) to an easy win over Millsaps (1-5, 1-3).

Rhodes totaled 368 rushing yards. Elijah Bane had 151 on only nine carries.

Millsaps quarterback Gray Jennings was 21-of-38 passing for 218 yards and one touchdown, a 33-yard strike to Temias Mason in the second quarter.