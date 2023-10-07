Old Post Files: Oct. 7, 1923 -2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

100 Years Ago: 1923

Will Rogers was billed in “Doubling for Romeo” at the Alamo Theater. • W.F. Kaufman of Lake Providence, La., died and was buried there.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Frank Baker and Ethel Graham were married. • Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hogaboom and their children left for Honduras.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Warren Doiron left for Camp Perry, Va., to report to duty with the Seabees. • Mildred Houston arrived safely in England with the Red Cross.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Cicero LaHatte won the election for Alderman. • Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Stoud announced the birth of their daughter, Pamela.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Fred Butts died. • William T. Sanders, former Jefferson County Tax Assessor died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Joan Henderson was the musical director of “Camelot” at Parkside Playhouse. • F.L. Cappaert was elected president of Elpac, Inc.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Sherman Ray Brewer Jr. turned 3. • Hermanville native Milid A. Nasif, who lived most of his life in Vicksburg, died.

30 Years Ago: 1993

A multi-block area of Washington Street was added to the National Register of Historic Places. • Bubba Gene Judge II celebrated his second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Alva Meeks, 69, died of injuries from a wreck on U.S. 61 North. • Services were held for Robert Nelson Leggett.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Local students shared faith and experiences at a communitywide rally at Vicksburg High School. • Gators Football passed a crucial test by beating Germantown 25-21.