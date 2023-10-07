Old Post Files: Oct. 7, 1923 -2013

Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923
Will Rogers was billed in “Doubling for Romeo” at the Alamo Theater. • W.F. Kaufman of Lake Providence, La., died and was buried there.

90 Years Ago: 1933
Frank Baker and Ethel Graham were married. • Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hogaboom and their children left for Honduras.

80 Years Ago: 1943
Warren Doiron left for Camp Perry, Va., to report to duty with the Seabees. • Mildred Houston arrived safely in England with the Red Cross.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Cicero LaHatte won the election for Alderman. • Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Stoud announced the birth of their daughter, Pamela.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Fred Butts died. • William T. Sanders, former Jefferson County Tax Assessor died.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Joan Henderson was the musical director of “Camelot” at Parkside Playhouse. • F.L. Cappaert was elected president of Elpac, Inc.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Sherman Ray Brewer Jr. turned 3. • Hermanville native Milid A. Nasif, who lived most of his life in Vicksburg, died.

30 Years Ago: 1993
A multi-block area of Washington Street was added to the National Register of Historic Places. • Bubba Gene Judge II celebrated his second birthday.

20 Years Ago: 2003
Alva Meeks, 69, died of injuries from a wreck on U.S. 61 North. • Services were held for Robert Nelson Leggett.

10 Years Ago: 2013
Local students shared faith and experiences at a communitywide rally at Vicksburg High School. • Gators Football passed a crucial test by beating Germantown 25-21.

