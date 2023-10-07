OUR OPINION: Help the Salvation Army of Vicksburg Published 4:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

The Salvation Army of Vicksburg is in a bit of a predicament.

With the Christmas season right around the corner and Angel Tree deadlines looming, the Salvation Army has found itself without a distribution site. While we’re not here to condemn or question the reasons why the former distribution site declined to host the Salvation Army this year, we can all agree: Someone needs to step up and help this worthy cause.

The Angel Tree benefits children and senior adults in Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren Counties. When the campaign is underway, adopters can choose their angels at the Vicksburg Mall or online at southernusa.salvationarmy.org/ala-lou-mis/vicksburg and purchase the items from their angels’ lists.

Then, the next phase begins. Volunteers meet at the distribution site to sort, package and label all Angel Tree gifts before the big event, distribution.

Not having a distribution site is a major component of the project missing. Without a designated site, forms for potential Angel Tree beneficiaries cannot be distributed, which places a delay on the entire operation.

We’ve seen firsthand the happiness of children receiving a brand-new bicycle for Christmas courtesy of the Angel Tree. We’ve felt the validation in finding the perfect pair of mittens or throw blankets for a senior Angel.

Especially considering the unthinkable tragedies neighboring counties have faced this year, the need is greater than ever.

If you or someone you know has a facility that is 7,000 to 10,000 square feet and is feeling generous, the community would appreciate it.

While many people get to “play Santa” in their lifetimes, very few are called to stage the North Pole. Can you come to the Salvation Army’s rescue?