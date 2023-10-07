Vikings rout Ridgeland in Region 2-6A opener Published 12:37 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Warren Central had all of its cylinders firing on Friday night and rolled right through Ridgeland.

Maddox Lynch scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and three other players found the end zone as well as the Vikings blasted Ridgeland 38-6 in their MHSAA Region 2-6A opener.

“We played really well in all three phases. We started fast, and it was what we were looking to get. We’re proud of that and proud of this win,” Warren Central coach Josh Morgan said.

Warren Central scored three touchdowns in the first quarter on its way to a 28-0 halftime lead. Zack Evans scored on a 50-yard run less than two minutes into the game, while Lynch had a 1-yard TD run and Aden Greer a 3-yarder for two quick scores in the last 2:19 of the opening period.

Lynch caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nash Morgan with 3:24 left in the second quarter as well.

“I think we played good complementary football. I don’t know if we punted. Our offense had its best night running the football, and the backs ran hard,” Josh Morgan said. “That was the best first half that we’ve had. We were playing in a dominant fashion.”

The Vikings (4-2, 1-0 MHSAA Region 2-6A) rotated in a number of substitutes in the second half as they coasted home to the victory. Ridgeland (2-4, 0-1) did not score until D.K. Wallace’s 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Jonah Artman kicked a 39-yard field goal and quarterback Ryan Nelson had a 19-yard TD run for the Vikings’ second-half points.

The Vikings also had three takeaways on fumbles.

The victory gave Warren Central an early leg up in the Region 2-6A playoff race. There are only five region games on the schedule, so every win is precious. The next opportunity is next Friday night at home against archrival Vicksburg High.

“You don’t want to start off in a hole,” Morgan said. “We put a lot of importance on that, especially that first one.”