OUTLOOK: Make your October Spooktacular in Vicksburg Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

Fearful about taking pumpkin carving to the next level? Well, don’t be scared.

Terri Hardin, a judge on the Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” will be in Vicksburg to guide her pupils every step of the way during a pumpkin sculpting workshop scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Cedar Grove Mansion Inn, 2200 Oak St.

Hardin is best known for being one of Walt Disney’s legendary Imagineers, taking on projects including sculptures in Disney parks. She has also worked on more than 42 film and television shows including “Ghost Busters,” “Men in Black” and “Dinosaurs” and was a puppeteer for the Jim Henson Company.

“She is a little bit of a celebrity,” co-owner of the Cedar Grove Inn Kendra Reed said.

The pumpkin sculpting workshop will run from 1 to 4 p.m. outside behind the historic mansion and Reed said participants need to be aware the workshop will get messy.

“The meat on these pumpkins is like five to six inches thick,” Reed said. “So, we’ll just make a big old mess, sculpting these pumpkins while she (Hardin) tells you her stories and helps you out.”

Reed recalled taking one of Hardin’s pumpkin sculpting workshops and said it was nothing like the traditional method.

“There’s a difference between pumpkin carving and pumpkin sculpting. When carving you take a knife and cut out triangles, but with sculpting you use tools, which are a lot safer,” she said.

Pumpkins will be provided for all participants and sculpting tools will be on hand. Anyone interested in purchasing their own tools to take home, Reed said, can do so at the event. Reed said the cost of the workshop has not yet been determined.

“I haven’t put out a price yet, because I’m trying to find these big Atlantic giant pumpkins and I may have to go to Texas to get them,” she said.

Space for the workshop is limited, but Reed said if there is enough interest she will hold a second workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at McRaven House, 1445 Harrison St.

To participate in the pumpkin sculpting workshop, one must be 12 years of age and older unless accompanied by an adult.

Reed encouraged anyone interested in learning how to sculpt a pumpkin by the legendary Disney Imagineer to sign up because “You’ll have a grand masterpiece when you’re finished.”

For more information or to sign up, call 601-636-1000.

Pumpkin Sculpting with a Disney Imagineer is just one of the many events scheduled this month. So, mark your calendar for all the fun Vicksburg has to offer in October.

Oct. 10

Rise Above: Tuskegee Airmen and WASP Exhibit

The opening exhibition runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport, 175 VTR Airport Road, Tallulah, La. More offerings are scheduled throughout the month as well as additional events. For a complete listing visit, southernheritageair.org.

Oct. 14

35th Over the River Run

Begins at 8 a.m. at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at Interstate 20 and Washington Street. The cost is $30 for the 5-mile race and $15 for the 1-mile fun run. For more information, call 601-631-2977 or email info@southernculture.org.

Yogamosa

Begins at 10 a.m. at the Historic Rose of Clay Building, 717 Clay St. The cost is $10 and participants must be 21 years old.

Nash Nunnery Book Signing

Nunnery will sign his book, “Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals,” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Old Mississippi River Bridge.

‘Sip Stroll

Stroll the Mississippi River Bridge from noon to 6 p.m.

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Cooking Demonstration

The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Catfish Row Museum, 913 Washington St. For more information, visit catfishrowmuseum.org.

Second Saturday Live Music

The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Old Mississippi River Bridge.

It’s Raining Men in BLACK!

The event, which celebrates and highlights distinguished men from various cities in the state, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Country and More Dance Party

The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, 1302 Adams St. The cost is $10. For more information, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org to buy tickets.

Pumpkin Art Carving

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Mansion Inn, 2200 Oak St. For more information, call 601-636-1000.

Vicksburg Art Association’s Fall Show opening reception

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. For more information, call 601-415-0934.

Oct. 15

Neighborhood Tailgate Block Party

The free event, sponsored by Crawford Street United Methodist Church, 900 Crawford St., begins at noon.

Princess and Pirate Party

Sponsored by the Vicksburg Convention Center, the event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd. Tickets are $15 per child and include one adult admission and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 601-630-2929.

Oct. 20

Candlelight Tours of McRaven House

The tours, which will also be offered Oct. 27 and 28 will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the home, 1445 Harrison St. For more information, call 601-501-1336.

Southern Cultural Heritage Center Classics in the Courtyard Fall edition

The event will begin at noon in the SCHC courtyard, 1302 Adams St. Additional events are scheduled for Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and 10. For more information or to make reservations, call 601 631-2997.

Witches’ Brunch

Sponsored by the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1302 Adams St. For more information or tickets call 601-631-2997.

Oct. 25

Wine Down Wednesday

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. with quiet time on participants’ yoga mats and the class begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Rose of Clay Building, 717 Clay St. The cost is $10 and participants must be 21 years old.

Oct. 26

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Trunk or Treat

The free event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, 335 Oak Ridge Road.

Haunted Vicksburg Ghost Tours

Tours begin at 8 p.m., but participants are asked to arrive at the corner of Monroe and Grove streets by 7:45 p.m. Tours are offered Thursday, Friday and Saturdays through November and the cost is $15 to $20 and ages 5 and younger are free. For more information, call 601-272-8548 or visit http://hauntedvicksburg.com/.

Oct. 27

Spooky Sprint

Sponsored by the Vicksburg Catholic School, the event will begin at 8 a.m. at 1900 Grove St. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, call 601-636-2256.

Taste of Vicksburg: Spirits of McRaven

Sponsored by the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the event will begin at noon and will feature Kendra Reed, owner of the McRaven House. The cost is $15. For more information, call 601-630-2929.

Oct. 28

Free Halloween Kids Carnival

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will hold a free Halloween carnival from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at 700 Veto St. For more information, call 601-636-6411.

Porchfest

The event is open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Historic Fostoria Neighborhood, which is at various locations in the 2300 to 2500 blocks of Drummond Street.

Tunnel of Terror

Sponsored by the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, the event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1302 Adams St. The cost to enter is $15. For more information, call 601-631-2997.

Featured Local Savings