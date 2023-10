Woman wounded in Sunday afternoon shooting at Grove, Walnut streets Published 5:56 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

A woman was wounded at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday when gunfire erupted in the area of Grove and Walnut streets.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Mike Bryant said the woman was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Cener for treatment and police are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Email newsletter signup

Featured Local Savings