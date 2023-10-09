Superior Crab shooting suspect in custody of Vicksburg Police Department Published 3:35 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The man accused of opening fire at Superior Crab, 3419 Pemberton Square Blvd., has been captured, the Vicksburg Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Roderich Montgomery, 39, allegedly fled the scene after a Thursday night birthday party for an ex-girlfriend.

“We responded to a situation that took place after a birthday party for a female victim of domestic violence,” Deputy Chief Troy Kimble said. “We believe her ex-boyfriend was waiting for her to exit, and that’s when the shooting occurred.”

Email newsletter signup

Montgomery allegedly fired a gun at the party leaving the restaurant, shooting a male victim one time in the left arm. He then fled the scene in a blue sedan with Texas license plates.

The victim was treated and later released from Merit Health River Region.

Montgomery is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.