Vicksburg Police seek information on wreck at Confederate, Indiana intersection Published 4:31 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information about a Sunday afternoon wreck at the intersection of Indiana and Confederate avenues involving a motorcycle and a black pickup truck.

The wreck occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vicksburg police Lt. Bobby Jones said the driver of the motorcycle was injured in the wreck, but no one in the truck was injured.

He said police are seeking information to “assist in the investigation” of the wreck.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the wreck is asked to call Jones at 601-218-1572.

