Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 10:55 am Monday, October 9, 2023

Voting is now open in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are Kennedy Mullins (Vicksburg High volleyball), Taylor Labarre (Porter’s Chapel football), Hendrix Eldridge (St. Aloysius cross country), and Tekarius Qualls (Warren Central football).

Mullins, junior with Vicksburg High’s volleyball team, served seven aces, to go along with 10 assists and seven defensive digs, as the Missy Gators rallied from two games down to beat Callaway 3-2 on Oct. 3.

Qualls, a junior defensive lineman with Warren Central’s football team, had eight total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles in a 38-6 win over Ridgeland in the Vikings’ Region 2-6A opener on Oct. 6.

Labarre, a senior with Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team, had a team-high 11 tackles and two interceptions in a 44-42 victory over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy on Oct. 6. Labarre also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to help the Eagles improve to 9-0.

Eldridge, a freshman for St. Aloysius’ cross country team, finished third overall to lead the Lady Flashes to a second-place team finish at the Cathedral Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 2. Eldridge posted a time of 21:06 for the 5-kilometer race.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Good luck to all of the nominees!