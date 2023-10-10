Attic Gallery celebrates 52 years in downtown Vicksburg Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Attic Gallery recently celebrated its 52nd anniversary with an art show that was all about the weather.

The weather was decided on for the show theme, gallery owner Lesley Silver said, because it had never been chosen before.

“Every day when people come into the gallery, the first thing discussed is usually the weather,” Silver said. “When we were talking about ideas for a theme, we discovered that we had never had a show that dealt with the weather. And so that is how we settled on our theme. We then asked our artists to do their take on the weather and its effects not only on nature but on people.”

Silver said the show had 56 pieces of art this year and she has sold several of the show pieces.

When asked if she had a favorite piece this year, Silver said, “They were all different and all were wonderful.”

Silver said she looks forward to the Gallery’s next show which will be in December.

“I love having the artists come to the gallery and connect with each other and with the people who purchase their art. Art shows provide a place for the sharing of art and the sharing of ideas,” she said. “They also give art buyers the opportunity to ask questions not only of the artists but of themselves.”