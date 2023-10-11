Halls Ferry intersection closed to replace 100-year-old manhole Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Harris Street and Cherry streets was blocked for most of Tuesday while city utilities employees replaced a brick manhole estimated to be 100 years old.

Interim Director of Public Works Dane Lovell said the area around the manhole was beginning to “give way,” requiring a replacement.

“It had a dip in it and that old manhole cover was giving way a little bit so we’re putting a new one,” he said.

Lovell said the crew also connected the sewer lines in the area to the manhole and the street surface was leveled.

On Wednesday, barriers were still placed around the manhole.

