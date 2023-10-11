LOOKING BACK: A Monroe Street beauty lost to time Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Nancy Bell | Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation

The house at 1626 Monroe St. was located on the west side of Monroe Street, south of Veto Street.

It was designed in 1905 by Vicksburg architect Michael Donovan for William and Mattie Flippen. The Vicksburg Evening Post reported that “a neat and attractive cottage will be built adjoining the present residence building. The present house will be moved to the north some distance and this gives ample room for a new cottage and after the present home has been remodeled the two will make an attractive appearance.”

In June 1905, A.D. Ellison was chosen as the contractor for the house for $2,295. Flippen was the first manager for the Western Union Telegraph Company in Vicksburg, coming here and assuming charge of the office in June 1866. He was the manager until 1903 and then was the cashier until 1912 when failing health forced him to retire.

After he retired, the Flippens rented their house to Robert and Alice Paxton and they temporarily moved to Thomastown, La., in the hope that the environment would be better for William’s health. They moved back in September 1913 and rented rooms.

He died on Dec. 16, 1913. The Vicksburg Evening Post reported that “Mr. Flippen was always faithful and efficient. During the dread Yellow Fever epidemic in the ‘70s, he remained at his post of duty.

The deceased gentleman was of a most lovable disposition, quiet, retiring and unassuming, and these qualities earned for him a large circle of friends.”

Mattie Flippen moved back into her Monroe Street home with the Paxtons. Robert Paxton managed the brokerage department of R.C. Wilkerson Insurance. The Paxtons eventually moved out and Mattie remained there as late as 1929. Thereafter the house appears to have been rental property with a number of people living there.

The house and its neighbors were demolished in the 1970s.

Email newsletter signup