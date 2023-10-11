National Night Out brings Vicksburg, Warren County together for crime prevention

Published 5:18 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Tracye Prewitt

Vicksburg and Warren County first responders hosted National Night Out at the Vicksburg Pavilion Tuesday night.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said she hoped the event would bring the community together.

“We are all one community and to keep that community safe there needs to be an ‘If you see something, say something’ mentality,” Jones said. “Building positive relationships between law enforcement and the citizens we serve will make our community a safer place to live.”

Sheriff Martin Pace also shared the views that crime prevention should be an officer’s primary mission and that community awareness plays a major part in crime prevention.

“I embrace community policing including programs such as the National Night Out,” Pace said.

There was fun, games, good food and music for all in attendance.

Emergency vehicles were also on display. Four VPD vehicles have been “pinked and blued out” for Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Even though Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence are unfortunately an everyday occurrence, we wanted to remind the community of them and honor those who struggle with them on a daily basis and memorialize those who have died due to them,” Jones said.

The Vicksburg National Night Out Tradition was started by Sgt. Doug Arp, who died unexpectedly in September.

“As long as there is a National Night Out, we will remember and honor Doug,” Jones said.

“We will continue to participate in National Night Out and other related programs to aid Vicksburg and Warren County’s crime prevention efforts in honor of Sgt. Doug Arp’s legacy of service,” Pace said.

