Old Post Files: Oct. 11, 1923-2013

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923
Jimmy Foley and Willis King attended a firefighter meeting in Jackson. • M.J. Fousse built a duplex apartment on Cherry Street.

90 Years Ago: 1933
The Public Works Administration allotted $890,000 for Vicksburg National Military Park improvements. Col. Henry Hogaboom returned from New Orleans.

80 Years Ago: 1943
Ellis Bordon was named editor of the Ole Miss Rebel. • Maj. Russell Stewart arrived safely overseas.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Cicero LaHatte assumed his duties as an alderman. • MSG. Edward Williams returned from a year’s service in Korea.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Services were held for Mrs. Rebecca Brown. • Scott Welch was elected student body president of the University of Mississippi School of Law.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Lillie Abraham was honored for 30 years of employment at the Sears store here in Vicksburg. • Norman K. Canizaro pledged Phi Gamma Nu at Ole Miss.

40 Years Ago: 1983
The Claiborne County NAACP planned a boycott of Port Gibson’s white-owned businesses. • Robert Middleton, a Utica resident, died.

30 Years Ago: 1993
Bryan Bridges, 16, received the Boy Scouts of America Honor Medal for heroism after he rescued his parents and girlfriend from a car accident.

20 Years Ago: 2003
The black bear population in Madison Parish was booming. • A barn full of hay burned in Bovina.

10 Years Ago: 2013
The City of Vicksburg and Warren County worked toward a single recreation department. • Grant money funded Vicksburg Police Department seat belt enforcement. • Record numbers of runners signed up for the 25th annual Over the River Run.

