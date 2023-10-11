PCA’s Taylor Labarre claims The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Taylor Labarre raised the bar by winning The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

The Porter’s Chapel Academy football player received 161 of the 405 votes cast in this week’s online poll of The Post’s readers.

Warren Central football player Tekarius Qualls finished second, with 126 votes. Vicksburg High volleyball player Kennedy Mullins was third, and St. Aloysius cross country runner Hendrix Eldridge fourth.

Labarre, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, led Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team to a 44-42 victory over Sharkey-Issaquena Academy on Oct. 6 with an outstanding performance on both sides of the ball.

Labarre had a team-high 11 tackles and two interceptions on defense, and also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to help the Eagles improve to 9-0.

PCA will play its final home game of the regular season Friday at 7 p.m. against Wilkinson County Christian Academy.

Congratulations to Taylor and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

