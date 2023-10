Vicksburg’s Lydia Nettles running for Delta State Homecoming Maid Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Lydia Nettles, a St. Aloysius High School graduate and current freshman at Delta State University, is running for Freshman Homecoming Maid, she announced this week.

Nettles is a member of Phi Mu sorority, DSU Diamond Girls and Freshman Rise. She is the daughter of Bubba and Katie Nettles.

Delta State will play its homecoming game against West Georgia on Nov. 5.

