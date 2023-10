Volunteers needed for Saturday ‘Sip Stroll Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Old Mississippi River Bridge will be open to the public Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

According to the forecast, the event is scheduled for a high of 76 degrees.

Volunteers are needed to help get waivers signed and collected. Contact Elizabeth Nelson at buffynelson@hotmail.com for more information.

