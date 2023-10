Gabriel Hodge of Vicksburg elected to Mississippi College’s Multicultural Student Association Published 10:36 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Gabriel Hodge of Vicksburg has been elected to a leadership position in the Multicultural Student Association (MSA) of Mississippi College for the 2023-34 academic year.

Hodge will serve as co-chair with Gabrielle Cobbins in the events coordinator role.

