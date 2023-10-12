Kenneth Leroy Ragan Published 11:05 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Funeral services for Kenneth Leroy Ragan will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Mount Zion M.B. Church in Redwood.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 2 until 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 until 6 p.m., and also at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Mr. Ragan passed away on October 4, at his home in Vicksburg. He was 66.