Letter to the Editor: A word from a proud daughter

Published 3:55 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Guest Columnist

Dear Editor,

My soon-to-be 96-year-old mother, Mrs. Lurline Strickland, who was born and raised in Vicksburg, has made snacks for her trash collectors since I can remember.

Mother felt that the collectors did not get enough appreciation for the work they did, especially in the hot summer months. As mom got older she would stand at the back door with their snack bags of cold drinks, snack crackers, and sometimes cookies or small snack cakes in hand.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The trash collectors by that time were having her leave her trash can at her back door, so she did not have to move it to and from the road.

I just wanted to share these acts of kindness between my mother and her trash collectors. I am one proud daughter.

Signed,

Anne

More Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to Supper on the ‘Sip participants

Letter to the Editor: Bring the USS Vicksburg home to its namesake

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Save the handicapped parking for people who need it

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A word of caution for face masks

Print Article