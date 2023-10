Retired Education Personnel of Vicksburg-Warren County awards scholarships Published 1:54 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Retired Education Personnel of Vicksburg-Warren County recently presented its 2023 scholarships to two River City Early College graduates.

Presenting the graduates with their scholarship were Barbara Johnson, Retired Education Personnel President and Walter Sheriff, Scholarship Committee Chair.

Receiving scholarships were Ramiah Rose Ross and King Kyle Horne.

