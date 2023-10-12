Vicksburg attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar Association Published 11:11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Mississippi Bar held the 95th Annual Memorial Service on Tuesday before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson.

Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Walterine Langford, E. Joseph Warwick and Joyce S. Williams, all of Vicksburg.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, Mississippi Bar President Jenny Tyler Baker presented the eulogy and Bar President-Elect Meade Mitchell presented the Resolution. Presiding Justice T. Kenneth Griffis responded on behalf of the court.

Email newsletter signup

The Mississippi Bar hosts the Memorial Service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year.

The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.