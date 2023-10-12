Vicksburg attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar Association

Published 11:11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Bar President Jenny Tyler Baker delivers the eulogy from the podium in front of the Justices of the Supreme Court of Mississippi at the Memorial Service on Oct. 10.

The Mississippi Bar held the 95th Annual Memorial Service on Tuesday before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson.

Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Walterine Langford, E. Joseph Warwick and Joyce S. Williams, all of Vicksburg.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, Mississippi Bar President Jenny Tyler Baker presented the eulogy and Bar President-Elect Meade Mitchell presented the Resolution. Presiding Justice T. Kenneth Griffis responded on behalf of the court.

The Mississippi Bar hosts the Memorial Service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year.

The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.

