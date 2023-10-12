Vicksburg Salvation Army secures Angel Tree distribution site Published 4:25 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program will now host distribution at a new location, thanks to Bally’s Casino Vicksburg.

Maj. Janna Torgerson, who leads the Vicksburg Salvation Army branch, said her office was contacted by Bally’s and the casino offered the use of the casino’s arena for its distribution site.

“We are thrilled that Bally’s heard of our need and is offering use of this site, free of charge,” Torgerson said.

Email newsletter signup

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children and senior citizens in need in Warren County and the surrounding area.

The Salvation Army announced last week that it was in need of a new distribution site for the Angel Tree program this year, as the new owners of its former site decided not to host the program.

“I don’t blame Vicksburg Commons for making that decision,” Torgerson said. “They made the decision that was best for their property and we respect that.”

Now that a new distribution site has been secured, she said, application forms can be completed. The Salvation Army requires Angel Tree forms to include a distribution location on the form.

Angel Tree is open to:

Families who will struggle (with or w ithout government assistance) to purchase Christmas gifts for their children, ages 0 to 12.

Senior citizens age 60 and up who are on government assistance or whose only income is social security.

Applicants may pick up forms on Oct. 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Oct. 18, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Oct. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Oct. 26, 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If applicants are unable to come to the Salvation Army office, 530 Mission 66, at the scheduled times, they are asked to call the office at 601-456-4444 and request an online application code. All applications are due by Oct. 31.

Applications from Port Gibson and Claiborne County residents will be distributed on Oct. 20 at the Cultural Crossroads from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Issaquena and Sharkey County residents are welcome to call the Salvation Army office to request an online code.