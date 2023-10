Wesley Curtis “Bad Boy” Brown Sr. Published 3:56 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Wesley Curtis “Bad Boy” Brown Sr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Merit Health Central Mississippi Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was 73.

He had worked at the Anderson Tully Lumber Mills and was of the Baptist faith. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

